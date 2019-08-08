What to look for in a roofing company for your home

Choosing the right company first time

When choosing a roofing company what do you look for to ensure you get a great job! Well, the most common services are listed below.

What we do?

  • Complete new roofs
  • Domestic, residential, commercial and industrial roofing and cladding
  • All types of roof repair and maintenance
  • Roof refurbishments and replacement
  • Flat, tiled and slated roofing
  • Rubber roofing and synthetic roofing coverings
  • Felt and single-ply roofing
  • Gutter cleaning, repairs and replacement
  • Slate and tile roofs
  • Roof cleaning and maintenance
  • General repairs and restoration
  • Heritage roofs and listed buildings
  • Lead work, flashing and valleys
  • Chimney repairs and re-pointing
  • Water extraction from roofs
  • Hard to solve roof leaks
  • Storm damage, emergency and general Repair
  • Steel box profile roofing and cladding
  • Complete roof and gutter facilities management service
  • Dilapidations / Lease Renewals
  • Fully detailed written reports clearly listing all the works required and costing
  • All work fully guaranteed
  • Full Public Liability Insurance, HSA compliant, CIS and CITB registered. Member of Federation of Master Builders
  • Insurance approved contractors
  • 45 years of industry experience

