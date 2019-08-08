What to look for in a roofing company for your home

Choosing the right company first time
When choosing a roofing company what do you look for to ensure you get a great job! Well, the most common services are listed below.
If the roofing company do offer this then perhaps you may want to look elsewhere
What we do?
- Complete new roofs
- Domestic, residential, commercial and industrial roofing and cladding
- All types of roof repair and maintenance
- Roof refurbishments and replacement
- Flat, tiled and slated roofing
- Rubber roofing and synthetic roofing coverings
- Felt and single-ply roofing
- Gutter cleaning, repairs and replacement
- Slate and tile roofs
- Roof cleaning and maintenance
- General repairs and restoration
- Heritage roofs and listed buildings
- Lead work, flashing and valleys
- Chimney repairs and re-pointing
- Water extraction from roofs
- Hard to solve roof leaks
- Storm damage, emergency and general Repair
- Steel box profile roofing and cladding
- Complete roof and gutter facilities management service
- Dilapidations / Lease Renewals
- Fully detailed written reports clearly listing all the works required and costing
- All work fully guaranteed
- Full Public Liability Insurance, HSA compliant, CIS and CITB registered. Member of Federation of Master Builders
- Insurance approved contractors
- 45 years of industry experience
