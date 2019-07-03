Improve your home, make money on your investment

How To Create A Hallway With A Wow Factor If you’re looking to update the look and feel of your home, the hallway is one area where simple changes can have a big impact. With this in mind, the design experts at The Sentinel have pulled together their top tips to make the most of your hallway.

Bright and Beautiful

A dark, gloomy hallway gives off the wrong first impression, creating a less than welcoming approach to your home.

Use colour to make the entrance as light and bright as possible and if your hallway is narrow or small, neutral colours tend to work best to maximize the illusion of space.

Stair Style

Instead of opting for standard stair parts, making a conscious effort to select the most appropriate style for your property can create instant ‘hall appeal’ and that lasting impression for your visitors. For example, features glass panels that create the illusion of light and space, ideal for dark, narrow hallways.

As well as creating flattering illusions, stair balustrades can also transcend the practical to become the main feature of your hallway. For instance, the Elements range from Richard Burbidge mixes contemporary oak bannisters with twisted iron balustrades, creating a real focal point. If you have wooden stairs, you could also consider adding some colour and interest by investing in a carpeted stair runner.

Have you finally decided that an electric gate is required for your home? The perfect gate to compliment your home giving it a real wow factor. There are something about houses that have electric gates that give the celebrity experience with also helping with home security.

ERREKA are market leaders in the manufacture of automatic gates openers, garage door openers & access doors. Our highly professional team develop our entire range from the design to the manufacturing stage. enquiries@erreka.uk.com or call on 01275 871787

Clear the Clutter

How many of us hang our coats behind the front door, and let them build up over the winter months, dump our shoes in the porch and play acrobatics with the kid’s bikes in the hallway?

Take the opportunity to give your hall a spring-clean; move the coats out of sight, invest in a shoe rack and demote the bike to the shed. Feng Shui Tips for Clearing Clutter.

Functional Furniture

When it comes to furniture it’s also a good idea to avoid clutter, anything other than the bare minimum will get in the way of the morning scramble for bags, shoes and coats.

Hallway furniture that doubles as storage is a great idea, for example, a storage bench is an ideal multi-functioning solution, while console tables are another good investment, providing a concealed storage solution and a handy surface for decorative items. More.