ACCL Star Company of the month

About ACCL

At ACCL they specialise in the design, installation and maintenance of the best bespoke security solutions for the commercial and domestic market.



With a reputation for delivering high-quality professional service and support, we have enjoyed steady growth and success within the securities sector thanks to our commitment to deliver our promise to:



Install the latest technologies available

Employ highly trained specialist staff

Ensure the solution we provide meets the customer’s requirements

Constantly review and research new products to ensure we stay at the forefront of product technology

Guarantee high-quality service and customer care

London’s premier multi-disciplinary data cabling company

Having a professional team of individuals with the in-depth market knowledge and expertise means that our clients are assured of receiving the right security systems, backed with high-quality service and support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. With a customer base that covers the whole of London and is made up of both SMEs and PLCs, ACCL is able to tackle the most complicated of projects.

So whatever your requirements and budget, ACCL can put together a solution tailor-made to your circumstances.

See their advice on ‘How to Choose the Best CCTV System for Your Office – ACCL.’