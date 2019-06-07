The after-builders cleaning, also called post-renovation cleaning, is one of the professional services we offered

It is an hourly-based service, which means that you can book us for as long as you want, depending on the size and state of the property.

If you had renovation works done at your property and want to get rid of all construction waste and clean up the mess as quickly as possible, then you can rely on us to help you out.

What Does the Post-Construction Cleaning Include

Depending on which rooms you want to be cleaned by our workers, the service might include:

Cleaning of all floors/carpets and stairs

Removing dirt, dust and unsightly markings left by paint or plaster

Removal of all rubbish and debris left by the builders

Cleaning of all windows and frames from dust, paint and plaster

Deep cleaning of kitchen, bedrooms, living room, and common areas, including shelves and cupboards inside and out, door frames, switches and sockets, wardrobes, chairs, tables and tops

De-scaling bathroom or kitchen tiles

Cleaning of bathroom and toilet – disinfect floors, scrub and disinfect toilet, clean and remove limescale from the bath and showers, clean bath glass, de-scale bathroom sinks, clean and polish all counters, clean mirrors

Jet washing of exterior surfaces

Driveway cleaning

Sentinel is one of the leading cleaning companies in South East London, and more specifically the borough of Bromley. Most of our clients are facility management companies, landlords and building contractors.

For the post-builders cleaning service, we charge as low as £12.50 per hour, plus we provide all necessary cleaning materials and equipment. We remove all construction waste, plaster splashes, dust and dirt and thoroughly clean the entire property.

Emergency Situation? Same Day Service Available!

Sentinel is available during weekends, bank holidays and late hours. Moreover, you can book a same-day emergency service too. We recommend hiring at least 2 cleaners as this will guarantee the optimal end result.

Keep in mind that all professional detergents are included in the final price! Also, before scheduling an appointment, make sure that the builders have finished with all of their work. This is to ensure that they won’t make the property dirty and messy after we’ve cleaned it.